SAD NEWS:

Zambia has recorded three (3) deaths related to COVlD-19 in the last 24hrs.

The 3 deaths are from an 83 years old patient from Nakonde and a 30 Year old from Ng’ombe Compound in Lusaka .

The 3rd recorded death is from a patient in Ndola who was being investigated for tuberculosis .

UPDATE:

Zambia has recorded 85 new cases of COVlD-19 in the last 24hrs. 76 are from Nakonde. Nine (9) new cases are from Lusaka.

“Nakonde is a new epicenter and an infected area that must be avoided”

EYES ON #NAKONDE:

“Following increased confirmation of COV|D~ 19 among truck drivers who transited through Nakonde, we launched targeted community and healthcare-based screening and testing in Nakonde, Muchinga Province. The operation was targeted towards truck drivers, Immigration and Customs officials, staff in lodges, healthcare workers, and members of the community in Nakonde.”