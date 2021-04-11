SAD READING: THIEVES HAVE STOLEN GOODS WORTH K72,000 FROM KEN DUMBO’S HOUSE.

He writes…

“”So yesterday I reached home around 19hrs after a long day of work only to find the house had been broken into, TV 📺 set gone, Laptop 💻 gone , Studio Camera 🎥 gone and other household and Studio Items amounting to K72,000 Stolen.

This is a huge draw back for me but I believe everything that happens, happens for a reason.

To whoever benefited and reaped where they did not sow by way of stealing from me, I WISH YOU WELL!!