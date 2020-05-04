She is Mercy Phiri; Fr. Mwelwa’s girl-friend who is also a married to another man within the church. She died on Thursday, a day before Good Friday in Father Ringford Kalaswamilomo Abel Mwelwa’s parish house(bedroom) in Kaunda Square(Lusaka)….sad indeed!

ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA SUSPENDS KAUNDA SQUARE PARISH PRIEST FOR ADULTERY FOLLOWING A DEAD WOMAN IN HIS PARISH ROOM.

“Rising young priest caught up in adultery and suspected murder case”

Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has suspended Father Ringford Kalaswamilomo Abel Mwelwa as Judicial Vicar of the Archdiocese of Lusaka.

In a statement dated 30th April, 2020, Archbishop Banda stated that Fr. Mwelwa had also ceased being Parish Priest of Kaunda Square Parish.

But people close to the case have disclosed that Fr. Mwelwa has been suspended for a serious case of adultery and to pave way for suspected murder case investigations.

It has been established that Fr. Mwelwa had a girlfriend who died in his Parish home on Holy Thursday, a day before Good Friday. It is alleged that he invited his girlfriend to the parish house in Kaunda Square.

The woman identified as a member of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) married woman from St. Maurice Parish situated on Mumbwa road, took permission from her husband to attend a funeral with her fellow League members in Kaunda Square.

During her stay at the Parish House she died in Fr. Mwelwa room. Fr. Mwelwa called some CWL members from St. Maurice who helped him transport the body to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and later to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) as a brought-in-dead body (BID).

The church paid for the whole funeral. The family has urged the Police to investigate the suspicious death.