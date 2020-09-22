SAD STORY: MY HUSBAND IS ABUSING OUR DAUGHTER!!!

Afternoon My Clan…..

On my table today are a lot of Rape, sexual abuse and Defilement cases but one really bothered me so much it actually left shivers on my spine.

This morning i was connected by call to Bana Mervis (Not Real Names) she sounded so sad and depressed. She told me she is a 24 year old student who is married with a 4 year old baby girl. She told me that lately she has been thinking of suicide and its getting worse. I told her, i was willing to listen to her and would be sobhappy to see how we can make things better if she told me what was bothering her.

Bana Mervis told me that last month on a happy Sunday after church she decided to go and wash the clothes outside.She says she left her 4 year old baby girl with the father in the bedroom playing with toys while watching cartoon. Later she remembered that she did not take the dirty stockings in the small basket so she rushed to get them from the bedroom.When she opened the door she almost collapsed at what she saw, her husband had ordered their 4 year old daughter to suck his private parts, when their eyes met and he jumped off the bed and left the room.She says I was shaking like a reed I had never felt my body shake like that, I didn’t know what it was i thought i was dying and I didn’t know what to do,i just fell down shaking while holding my daughter.

She says I sat in one of the bedroom corners holding my daughter for minutes I don’t know if it was hours, i was in so much shock my nose started bleeding.My husband came back in the bedroom and wanted to hold my hand I refused but i said nothing because words couldn’t come out of my mouth , i felt like my lips where sealed and my brain had stopped working, I was frozen, I was in so much shock.

That night, i left the dirty clothes outside, I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t bath myself and my daughter, I slept holding my daughter’s hand I was scared to death.

The next morning he knelt down and started crying while apologising. He told me he had changed and all would be fine we even held hands and prayed together.l believed him and thought it was just a mistake and looking at how he provided for us with love and how loving a father he was to my daughter, I was so scared to live because I was a young bride and didn’t want my marriage to break. I was also scared that my relatives, my friends and his relatives would not believe me if I told them so I kept quiet.

Last evening my world fell apart because I thought my husband was watering in the garden and when I didn’t find my daughter in the house, I went searching for her outside only to find him holding my daughter and forcing her to suck his private parts hiding at one of the corners of the house.I asked him why he was doing that he told me its because i refuse to suck his private parts and he rushed in the house with his trousers down his knees with a lot of anger.

I really don’t know what to do am scared of losing my marriage and am also scared he will one day rape her. What do I do??

After talking for about an hour I gave her some advice and offered to help with the process, she said she will first disclose this rotten situation to her mother and get back to me Tomorrow.

Bana Mervis will also be online to read your comments and solutions. Please let us be kind as she is very traumatised and in a state of confusion.

Rape and Defilement is happening more in homes than outside. Let us begin this very important conversation with our kids.

– Buumba Malambo