By Zambian Accurate Information

THE UNFAIRLY DISMISSED YOUNG SESHEKE POLICE OFFICER DIES OF DEPRESSION

The retired constable in Sesheke is no more. Fred Mukela was retired together with S/Supt Shapa and Supt Sichilongo sometime in 2018 after the Sesheke bye elections.

He died today from Cardiac arrest after President Edgar Lungu retired him in national interest for doing a professional job of disciplining PF cadres from Lusaka who took violence to Sesheke.

Among the PF cadres who were disciplined included Francis Muchemwa who shot dead Lawrence Banda in Kaoma.

Mukela died of depression last evening. -Zambian Accurate Information