Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs popularly known as Olu Jacobs, is an internationally acclaimed Nigerian actor and film executive. Olu Jacobs is widely known and respected as one of the greatest and most widely respected Nigerian actors of his generation. Together with Pete Edochie, Justus Esiri, Enebeli Elebuwa and Sam Loco Efe, he is considered by several media, film commentators, critics, and other actors to be one of the most influential African actors of all time, and is widely regarded as a cultural icon.

Throughout his extensive career, Olu Jacobs starred in over 120 Nigerian movies including Eye of The Gods, Lonely Heart, and Eagle’s Bride.

For some time now, the highly beloved actor has been MIA and many have been wondering why this is.

Well, in case you're wondering where Mr Olu Jacobs is now and why he has taken a step back from being in as many movies as he normally used to be

Fondly called Uncle Olu by his colleagues and teeming admirers, Olu Jacobs has undoubtedly made his mark in the Nigerian movie industry. In fact, at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Olu Jacobs was awarded the Industry Merit Award for Outstanding Achievements in Acting, and in 2016, the Africa Movie Academy Awards bestowed him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. During his 2013 AMVCA award, he gave a very powerful speech about trials, how to overcome them, and wise words to the younger generation.

Following this speech and his subsequent recognition in 2016, Olu Jacobs very quietly began exiting the Nollywood sphere. He went from doing multiple movies a year to only one in the following year, 2017 which was in the movie, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. This is the last movie Olu Jacobs has been in over the last 3 years.

And so the question has been, what happened to him?

Well, the sad truth is that what happened to Olu Jacobs is what happens to every single person that is privileged enough to live until the age Olu Jacobs has lived. Olu Jacobs is 77 years old and as such, isn’t physically as energetic or in need of the stress and strain that comes with the movie industry the way he was back in the day.

Acting is a very strenuous process that takes long hours and a lot of shooting, retakes, standing, moving, etc.

When in January 2020, Joke Silva, his wife of over 30 years sat down with the women of Your View at the TVC network, she disclosed that before, Olu would go and bring her coffee every morning to help with her low blood pressure as prescribed by the doctor, but now he can no longer do that because of his age and so the maid is the person who now brings her coffee. On the plus side though, she also admitted that Olu isn’t too old to have a good time in the bedroom. When one of the hosts asked Joke if her and Olu still “do the do”, Joke responded:

We do the do in a way that is appropriate for our age.

This interview and the information provided is the most recent information we’ve heard about Olu Jacobs and how he’s faring these days. From the sounds of it, the actor is having to surrender to nature and age and as a result, has had to take it easy with acting and too much strenuous activity. We’re happy to hear that he’s still doing well though as Joke told the girls on the show that he’s fine, just older.

Do you miss seeing Mr Olu Jacobs on your television screens? What’s your best movie or memory of Olu Jacobs?