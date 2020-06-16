SAD UNZA GRADUATE STARTS SELLING SIM CARDS FOR SURVIVAL BECAUSE OF LACK OF JOBS UNDER PF

KALUYA CHEWE JR WRITES…

A graduate (teacher) ends up working for airtel, selling simcards in the field. #Zambia

ZAMBIA IS INNOCENT-THE PROBLEM IS WITH THE PEOPLE IN GOVERNANCE.

In as much as I love my country, it hurts to see how things are handled and the level of corruption.

I would love to say no but reality force me to believe “in my country-its not what you have/merit, instead its who you know (connections)”.

As a youth growing up and seeing myself being oppressed by people with power, I worry for the future.

As Africans, Zambians we are supposed to be family, love and care for each other but because of power-we see ourselves as enemies. The Government don’t care about us the poor when we are the people in need.

I am a male Zambian aged 25years with a National Registration Card, I was born and raised here. Am a Secondary Teacher’s diploma holder (Mathematics and Civic Education).

12years in school and 3years in College plus all the expenses, effort and sacrifice from myself, my family and people around-just to graduate and become jobless “it hurts”.

More than a year now, just fighting for employment but no matter the effort-nothing.

