By David Zulu.

SADC Truck Drivers Association has complained against too many check points in Zambia, that they say are manned by unprofessional, and mostly plain clothes Police officers.

In a letter written to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and copied to the Road Traffic Agency respectively, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Social Security, Transport and Communication respectively, the Association cites roadblocks as precipitating an increasing number of accidents among many other reasons due to over speeding by drivers who try to catch up on lost time of three days given by ZRA.

“We write to complain to your good office over numerous roadblocks that are mounted by like – looking Police officers on duty across the country”, read part of the letter signed by Eugene Ndhlovu the Association Vice Secretary General.

Mr Ndhlovu stated that the check points also caused damage to the roads as a result of excessive breaking by the operators of the Trucks.