Sadio : I will tell you a short story.. I was born poor…

I did not have money to buy shoes to play football.. but I was dreaming that one day I would get new shoes.. I went to sleep and in my mind one thing caressed me: sadio don’t worry soon, something great will happen to you.

Years pass, and I did not only get new shoes, but also got everything…now they said am the best in the continent…the poor boy who dried his feet from playing barefoot..Today is at the top of the Africa pyramid…

But let’s us not forget an important thing, I am not a hero, am just a famous football player… I will always repeat that I am from that remote grim area.. the more I remember myself of this, the more I can help thousands of children who don’t have new shoes or instrument for their success.. I love seeing kids with passion and it takes me bone of effort to provide for there plan..

I thank Africa for the privilege..

Sadio Mané Best African Player 7/1/2020.

