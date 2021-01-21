SALAMA PARK WIFE DENIES RITUAL RAPE ALLEGATIONS FROM 17 YEAR OLD BOY

A woman of Lusaka’s Salama Park who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17 year old boy under her husband’s watch has officially been charged with indecent assault.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Lackson Sakala has confirmed that police have also arrested the woman’s husband who was filming when the boy was being sexually assaulted.

Mr. Sakala says police have since submitted the phone which was allegedly used to the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority -ZICTA for expert analysis before it can be rendered as evidence in court.

And in an interview with Zibani Zambia, the accused woman has refuted the allegations against her stating that infact it is the boy who attempted to sexually assault her.

She has also clarified that the man who filmed was not her husband but her cousin who did so to have evidence.

The couple has since been granted police bond awaiting court appearance.