SALARIES OBTAINED BY MINISTERS WHO ILLEGALLY STAYED IN OFFICE IN 2016 PAID

By Leah Ngoma

Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that all the salaries accrued by serving and former ministers who illegally stayed in office in 2016 after parliament was dissolved has been paid.

Sixty-three former ministers have been ordered to pay back to the government, more than k4 million for the period between May to July 2016 in which they overstayed in office and obtained salaries and allowances after the dissolution of parliament.

And addressing the media in Kitwe today, Mr Mwila disclosed that some companies and individuals within the party have donated money towards payment of the amount as ordered by the constitutional court while some affected individuals have taken it up upon themselves to pay back to the state.

Mr Mwila has however indicated that the affected individuals who are longer pf members such as National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili must pay for himself.

PHOENIX NEWS