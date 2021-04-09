By Chipenzi McDonald

LEADERS INCREASE THEIR SALARIES A MONTH BEFORE DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT.

This is daylight robbery, open greediness and selfishness by our leaders being displayed by this SI 19 and 20 of 31 March, 2021 published in the Gazzette Notice of 2021 .

How do you or allow the sneaking in of an SI to increase salaries for yourself as a President, Minister and MP a month before the dissolution of Parliament?

Is it to get more gratuity since the gratuity is calculated against your last pay yet retirees have not been paid for the work done and ECZ is struggling to conduct electoral processes due to poor funding!

Our leaders must be ashamed of themselves for this open greediness and selfishness.