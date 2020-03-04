SALARY ARREARS (3-6 MONTHS) FOR COUNCIL WORKERS AND THE LOOMING STRIKE BY 10 MARCH 2020

Career politicians, across the divide, put themselves first in the queue when it comes to personal emoluments. A day’s allowance for one MP is big enough to pay several suffering council workers.

We, in the UPP, share in the pain and anguish of tens of thousands of council workers, countrywide, who have not been paid their salaries for 3 – 6 months. We stand with the Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union in their genuine fight for their members.

In 2016, we launched the #BringBackOurMoney! anti corruption crusade and we warned against placing local authorities under capture through corruption.

Our message has been very consistent in our patriotic call to end state and corporate capture. The defense and security wings, ACC, DEC, FIC, local authorities, among others, are under capture by the corrupt elements in government.

We call for an immediate clearance of all salary arrears in 7 days. Otherwise, we shall commence legal action against the state in which we shall expose the corruption which has placed councils under capture.

We shall seek an order of court to make public the register of all properties in the cities. Our evidence shows that the high value residential and commercial properties in the cities are owned by the politicians and they owe councils huge amounts in service fees.

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

#VOTE on the staff #Pankonto! for No PAYE; No Sales Tax; No Market & TV levies; No tolls on Public Roads; Land redistribution & houses for all Zambians.

#Kululazambia!

#OrganisingForChange!