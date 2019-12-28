BRIAN MULENGA wrote;

BASIC ARITHMETIC

Let us do some maths. There are around 35 ministers add 65 or so Permanent Secretaries. That gives me 100. Add some statutory civil servants like Secretary to the Treasury etc and we can safely say 150 people.

If their salaries are 50,000 a month on average this amounts to K7.5 million. 20 per cent of this is K1.5 million. Now how much fuel can K1.5 million buy ? Literally nothing if you realise that as a country we use approximately 60 million litres of fuel a month or if we put it in figures K1.1 billion a month. That gesture of the President is worth maybe 0.14% of fuel consumed.

I think perhaps he leaves his salary and his colleagues untouched because that gesture is meaningless.

What can work is the electricity tariffs. I am led to believe the average household apparently uses 300-400 kilowatts or units. If I look at the new tariffs my calculations are showing that the average household will have to find K500 a month.

To be honest that is going to cause a large scale migration to cheaper energy of any type other than electricity. At these prices cooking on a stove is maybe 5-7 kwacha per meal. Charcoal in effect is cheaper. We know what this means for our trees.

Secondly ZESCO is definitely in need of drastic surgery. A drastic overhaul to reduce costs. In fact a quick win which would cost energy costs dramatically for voters is to remove excise tax and VAT from utility bills. That could immediately cut Bill’s by 20 per cent.

I think the President can keep his salary there are more effective ways to ameliorate the pain of the Zambian citizen.

Like remove all the many taxes that make up close to half the cost of fuel. At a stroke we could save 30 per cent on fuel costs.

Someone might say we are losing on taxes. No we are not. That money saved will almost certainly be spent on goods and services which are taxed like alcohol, sugar, cigarettes etc. Most of our goods are imported anyway so the tax revenue will come from somewhere else.