Redbull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch believes Chipolopolo midfield ace Enock Mwepu can fit very well in English Premier League side Liverpool’s system.

The American gaffer who was speaking to Matt Addison on the Blood Red podcast on Liverpool Echo said Salzburg and the UEFA Champions League defending Champions have a similar way of playing football hence Mwepu and the Korea Republic forward Hee-Chan Hwang can easily fit at Anfield.

Marsch went on to reveal that the club is aware that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp keeps tabs on his side.

“We are aware that Jürgen Klopp follows our club and our players because most of his philosophy is in line with how we play and it makes sense that he keeps track of players who come through Salzburg,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp thinks similarly to how we think so he is always looking here players like Naby Keita you know and they (Liverpool) have the money to come out here and get some of these players.”

You can extend it to players like Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Hee-Chan Hwang, or Enock Mwepu. There is a lot of players here who can fit the Liverpool system really well

Liverpool and Salzburg already have a good relationship with a number of players who have come from the Redbull Arena like Sadio Mane, Naby Kéita and most recently Japanese playmaker Takumi Minamino all ending up at Anfield.

“Liverpool has some of the best players in his (Takumi Minamino) position and he is still young and needs to adapt. He is not as explosive as Mane and Mo Salah but he is very intelligent, It may take time but it will eventually come together for him,” he said.

“When you are scouting one of the hardest things to do is understand how a player will adapt to a new system and culture. We have a lot of foreign players who have done that here hence it’s easy for Liverpool to handpick the best players from teams who think and play similarly to the way they do and certainly Salzburg is top of that list,” he added.

Mwepu who has been an influential member of Salzburg set up this season playing in 27 games, scoring two goals and assisting six times in all competitions dreams of playing for Liverpool one day.

The former Napsa Stars midfielder will be back in action tomorrow when they take on Austria Lustenau in the ÖFB Cup final at the 32 000 capacity Wörthersee Stadion.