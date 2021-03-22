Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday stamped her authority as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania, saying, “To those that doubt that a woman can be President of Tanzania, I say to you that the one standing before you today is a woman, and President!”

Samia thanked former President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli for believing in women leaders, evidenced by making her the first female Vice President in Tanzania, and now the first female president of the country.

She went further to reveal the close relationship the two leaders had, that saw them lead Tanzania for close to 6 years, after the duo won the 2015 elections.

“The late President Magufuli has left us but he has completed the work he came to do in the world, his task was to show us the way, to show us how the work is done, how to implement and make difficult decisions in the national interest” President Samia said.

The new president appreciated her fellow African leaders for being present during Monday’s State funeral in Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma, assuring them that Tanzania shall continue to have a good working relationship with all the countries.

Samia assured Tanzanians that all is well in the country and that nothing will change, adding that she will continue leading the nation in the same way Magufuli did.