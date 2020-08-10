SAMPA THE GREAT FEATURES ON MICHELLE OBAMA’S 2020 PLAYLIST!

As per routine, every year the Obamas unveil their playlists which comprises a list of songs they have been listening to over the year. Former US first Lady “Michelle Obama” just revealed her list for this year and “Sampa The Great” made it on the list.



According to the list posted on Mrs. Obama’s social media platforms, the songs selected are inspired from the Podcast which she co-hosts with her husband Barrack Obama. “Freedom” by Sampa The Great off her debut album makes it on the list among other powerful anthems from across the globe.

Sampa The Great‘s music has continued to be appreciated by high profile figures across the globe. The Australian based Zambian female emcee was also endorsed by Radio personality Ebro and Actress Jada Pinkett Smith late last year on Twitter. Chech out “The Michelle Obama” Spotify Playlist below!