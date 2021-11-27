SAMUEL BANDA CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON ECL

..says the former president should be accorded his deserved respect for having presided over the county’s affairs

Saturday…November 27 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has condemned the unwarranted attacks on former republican president, Edgar Lungu.

In reference to recent attacks and accusations by Mr Lungu’s former press aid, Amos Chanda,ANDD executive director Samuel Banda says it is unfortunate that such can be coming from people who should instead support the former head of state having worked with him closely and benefited from his trusted leadership.

Mr Banda in a statement says the former president should be accorded his deserved respect for having presided over the county’s affairs.

“The legacy of his excellence the former president Dr Edgar Lungu is there for everyone to see, so instead of attacking him, people should respect him and value his developmental input to this country” Mr Banda has observed.

He further says those attacking the former head of state should emulate people that previously served the presidency and maintained and valued the sanctity of that office.

“We can draw valuable lessons from people like Dickson Jere who served under former president Mr Rupiah Banda, but never went to town to demean his former boss ” Mr Banda has further observed.

He says president Lungu served the country diligently and what he did for this country should be appreciated rather than be belittled.

He has since advised the former presidential aid, Amos Chanda to be patriotic and desist from unwarranted attacks on the former president.

“The noble thing to do is to respect the former president as he is still a valuable asset to the development of this country.We all know what valuable contributions Dr Edgar Lungu made to this country and we need to be sincere and honest to appreciate that instead of sweeping all the good things under the carpet, especially by those that were close to him” he says.

He says what Zambia needs now is unity of purpose, as opposed to politics that lack value and respect especially for people that sacrificed under very difficult circumstances to contribute to the country’s development.