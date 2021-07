SAMUEL ETO’O REAFFIRMS HIS LOVE FOR WIFE GEORGETTE

“Will never have been here without you. I love you,” Samuel Eto’o wrote, addressing Georgette, with both of them standing on the tallest realm of a podium as if to say “Yesss! We made it to the top together, mi amor”.

Georgette has supported Eto’o from the early days of his football career when he virtually had nothing till date. From proceeds of her hair salon, she got him his first ever car while in France.

Credit: Ade Divine