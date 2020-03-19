CHIEF Mukuni has called for the immediate lifting of State Counsel John Sangwa’s suspension from practicing by the judiciary.

And chief Mukuni says there can be no prosperity and progress for any nation whose government does not place constitutionalism, rule of law and impartial pursuance of public order at the centre of its existence.

In a statement, chief Mukuni whose chiefdom runs across Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba districts appealed to all traditional leaders to offer solidarity to Sangwa’s patriotism and described him as a man of a logical mind, defender of the constitution and the rule of law.

“John Sangwa’s suspension by the Judiciary from practicing his law is unfair and unjust and should be lifted immediately. Counsel Sangwa’s selfless act in the face of naked aggression and persecution by the state machinery, political party functionaries and surrogates, inspires hope and direction for our country that has reeled backwards in areas of constitutionalism, civil and political liberties and shared values on which our nation was founded upon,” chief Mukuni said.

He praised Sangwa for his unequivocal and courageous resolve to stand on the side of the people, by defending democracy and civil liberties of all Zambians.

Chief Mukuni noted that Sangwa’s resolute fight transcends the pettiness of politics, partisanships and patronage.

He added that Sangwa’s fight was for the survival of the collective character of the nation that exceeds artificial barriers of race, ethnicity, gender, religion and other narrow sectarian interests.

“He has raised the bar for our people, especially our young citizens to emulate and pursue. He and other like minded brave patriots must be supported by all peace loving citizens,” he said.

“There can be no prosperity and progress for any nation whose government does not place constitutionalism, the rule of law and impartial pursuance of public order at the centre of its existence. All traditional leaders must therefore support any effort that promotes the rule of law and the enjoyment of peaceful coexistence by their subject,” chief Mukuni said.

He called on all Zambians to speak with one voice against the abuse of the institutions of governance by those who are vested with privileges and responsibilities to govern.

“This is what John Sangwa SC is advocating for, this is why he needs our collective support by ensuring his arbitrary suspension from appearing before the courts of law, is unconditionally lifted,” said Mukuni.