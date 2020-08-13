Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC has waded into a spat between Lusaka minister Bowman Lusambo and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda family, saying if you ever get rich from politics, you are thief.

“If you become rich by virtue of being a politician, then you are thief,” said Sangwa.

He pointed out that Dr Kenneth Kaunda is living a humble and peaceful life because he did not steal when he was in government, reports a local newspaper.

He spoke in response to the sentiments attributed to Lusambo who was defending the wealth accumulated by President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila.

Lusambo reportedly lambasted the KK family for failing to enrich themselves when their father was Republican President.

However, Sangwa said the minister’s understanding of governance showed how depraved the country’s leadership had become.

Meanwhile, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema once bemoan the self enrichment by the current crop of leaders in the country.

“Politics in our country has become an industry where people go to become rich. It should be about service and ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said the other day.