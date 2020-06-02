The Constitutional Court will not proceed with the intended contempt of court charges against Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa state counsel for attacking the judiciary.

And the Judiciary has restored Mr. Sangwa’s right of audience before all courts in Zambia.

In March this year, the Judiciary barred Mr. Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia.

This action was taken following a complaint of professional misconduct made by the judiciary to the law association of Zambia against Mr. Sangwa.

According to the letter to the Law Association of Zambia, judiciary chief registrar Charles Kafunda says the constitutional court it will not continue with the contempt charges against Mr. Sangwa.

Mr. Kafunda says with regard to the complaint by the judiciary against Mr. Sangwa, it still stands and the position of the judiciary is that the complaint will remain before the law association of Zambia to be determined in accordance with the rules of the of the association legal practitioners committee.