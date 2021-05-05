SANGWA’S PETITION, A WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY-ELIAS MUNSHYA

Zambian Lawyer based in Calgary, Canada has continued to pour scorn on John Sangwa’s petition to the Constitutional Court.

Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court urging them to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to reinstate words in the Affidavit to be sworn by Presidential candidates that relates to Article 106(3)as part of eligibility and qualifications of a candidate.

But Elias Munshya says all the matters related to President Edgar Lungu’s first term were settled by the Constitution Court.

Munshya said whether holding office or elected twice, the Constitutional Court was very clear that the presidential term spanning (17 months) January 2015-2016 and straddling the two Constitution was not deemed a term.