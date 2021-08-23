#PRESS STATEMENT

SARAGO MOTORS LTD IS NOT UNDER ANY INVESTIGATIONS

We have been alerted to social media reports that our company is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) over a bid to supply motor vehicles to the Judiciary which was advertised last year.

We wish to state the following:

(i) The story is fake because we are not under any investigations.

(ii) Sarago Motors Ltd did NOT supply any vehicles to the Judiciary because the said bid was infact canceled (refer to the attached circular).

The vehicles that Sarago had lined up to supply in anticipation have since been sold to other clients.

(iii) Sarago Motors Ltd is NOT a car wash but has diversified into selling brand new cars and pre-owned motor vehicles to different clients including mines, private individuals and also runs Vehicle Asset Financing (VAF) services for leading banks in Zambia.

(iv) Our offices are located at East Park shopping mall and NOT the premises of Burma Car Wash whose physical address was merely used to register Sarago Motors Ltd as per law requirement. Burma Car Wash is just one of our sister companies.

ISSUED BY SARAGO MOTORS LTD MANAGEMENT

Dated: 23/08/2021