The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has soared to a 116.

There are now 31 new cases from Tuesday night’s announcement.

Six of the new cases are local transmissions.

“As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

“We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by.”

GAUTENG: 16

-A 25 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 45 year old male who travelled to Austria

-A 52 year old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 49 year old female who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 35 year old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

-A 34 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

– A 36 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Italy

-A 35 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 34 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 37 year old male who travelled to Finland and France

-A 20 year old male with no international travel history

-A 3 year old male with no international travel history

-A 21 year old female with no international travel history

-A 71 year old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3

-A 59 year old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 54 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 55 year old male who travelled to Italy

MPUMALANGA: 2

-A 64 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 56 year old female with no international travel history

WESTERN CAPE:10

-A 2 year old male who travelled to New Zealand

-A 51 year old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai

-A 35 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

-A 27 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

-A 60 year old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK

-A 51 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 54 year old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK

-A 51 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 68 year old male with no international travel history.