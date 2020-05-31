SATURNIA REGNA FACTS..

Saturnia Regna Pension Fund has clarified that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is neither a shareholder nor a Trustee of the Trust Fund.

Reacting to media reports that Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund has failed to pay the BP Zambia ex-employees their retirement benefits and that Mr. Hichilema was a major stakeholder in the Trust Fund, Board of Trustees Chairperson Doreen Kabunda said the reports are false.

Mrs. Kabunda explained that the Trust Fund has never been sued by any ex-employees of Puma Energy Plc which is formerly BP Plc, although they are aware of the ongoing action in the Courts of law between a group of ex-employees of BP Plc and their former employer over Pension Benefits.

In a statement issued to Hot FM News, Ms. Kabunda stated the Trust Fund is not and has never been a party of this court action.

She added that Saturnia Trust Fund is a distinctively separate and independent Trust Fund and should not be confused with any private entities or companies that may bear similar name or address.

And Mrs. Kabunda said Saturnia has no share capital because it is a registered multi-employer Trust Fund.