By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

The virulent coronavirus is plaguing the world without restraint.

Like most viral infections(HIV, Hepatitis, Ebola, Common Flu), it has no cure, or vaccine at this stage and treatments can only help with treating opportunistic infections while one waits for their own immune system (if it is good) to fight if off.

Man has been good at treating fungal and bacterial infections but poor at containing viral infections.

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed health systems, confounded leaders and has made economies teeter at the brink of collapse.

At the time of writing this article, the global death toll stood at over 37,000 and infections over 781,000 people and rising.

As the death toll continues to rise and as infections become widespread, what is clear is that the pandemic is punishing those countries responding with complacency, indecision, and mixed responses but is rewarding rapid and robust health responses.

Since upto 5% of those infected require critical care(ICU, Ventilators), historical investment in the health care systems has become an added bonus.

Countries are rolling out economic and financial bail-outs for businesses and employees affected by the “Stay at Home” Campaign.

But to break the chain of infection transmissions, countries are doing different things, interesting to observe and learn from.

China embarked on lockdown measures among others, while Japan and Sweden left their borders and airspaces open while the United States adopted a combination.

Let’s us take a detailed brief look at the following:

1. CHINA

China- 81,400 cases, deceased -3,300.

As soon as the scale of the epidermic was recognized,China embarked on a total lock-down of Wuhan City and Hubei Province, the epicentre of the infections.

International media mocked China calling the measures it implemented as “draconian”.

But China treated the epidemic like a declaration of war.

It built two ×10,000 bed-space special hospitals. The Chinese Center for Disease Control sequenced the COVID-19 genome and developed test kits for the virus.

It also embarked on mass testing of citizens in red zone areas. China also embarked on wide disinfection of cities and towns.

2. SOUTH KOREA

South Korea- 9,600 infections and 158 deceased.

The country epitomises the reason and importance why self-isolation, and social-distancing measures.

This is the country with the famous “Patient 3” who is said to have infected up-to 5000 people by her movements and interaction at church, use of public transport and social amenities.

South Korea undertook a massive public and private sector effort to fashion a national response to the pandemic.

Their measures of screening, contact-tracing, and mapping using GPS-based mobile applications bore quick fruits.

It also conducted mass and drive-through testing.

South Korea also developed and approved functioning diagnostic test kits and heightened border controls.

3. ITALY

Italy -75,000 cases and 11,500 deceased.

Italy was the first european country to ban flights to-and from China.

However it now has the leading high fatality cases attributed to its above-average elderly population.

Italy is the second country in the world with an old population after Japan.

But unlike Japan, the social lifestyle of Italians appears to be a critical factor in infection transmission.

Italians live together as large families, usually with their parents and grandparents while Japanese elderly people live on their own or in foster care.

Other than challenges in its healthcare system, a seasonal flu was ravaging southern europe and Italian health authorities failed to detect the COVID-19, early.

In the early period of the epidermic, Italy’s political leadership did not act preemptively despite evidence suggesting such delays had the potential to increase cases.

4. SPAIN

Spain- 63,000 cases, 7,700 deceased.

Spain has a magnificent primary care system, but its hospitals have been hit by a decade of austerity since the financial crisis.

Spain’s faltering start to curb the rising infections has made the country pay a high price in the loss of lives.

As late as 13th March 2020, the country had allowed a 20,000 match through downtown Madrid to celebrate International Women’s Day, over 60,000 soccer fans filled one of the city’s largest stadiums. And 9,000 supporters of a political party -Vox, Spain’s third-largest party, gathered inside a former bullring.

It later implemented measures of border control and social-distancing but the viral infections were ravaging the country.

5. USA

USA – 161,350 cases and 2,971 deceased

In the early rise of infections, the leadership acted with restraint, dismissing the threat despite the glaring jump in infections and deaths.

But when the numbers rose and the USA became the country with the largest number of COVID-19 cases easily overtaking China and Italy, the leadership finally stepped up efforts, ordered restrictions in worst affected states, ordered production of ventilators from General Motors under war regulations and began to build and convert spaces for special hospitals to meet the crisis.

It has also embarked on mass testing of people across the states.

6. AFRICA

Africa(54 Countries), 4,981 cases, 134 deceased.

Africa remains largely unaffected with the pandemic as its countries have recorded very few cases.

South Africa is leading with 1,300 cases,while Egypt has 650 cases and recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths of 41, while Algeria(512 cases and 35 deceased) Morrocco (508 cases and 33 deceased).

At the beginning Africa treated the threat as distant and away from the Continent.

Some social media posts were full of false assertions that Africans cannot be infected as this is a seasonal flu(Africa has warm &hot temperatures) and that blacks were genetically immune to the virus.

Countries soon rose to the challenge when, Egypt recorded its first case in February 2020.

Soon nations enforced partial or full lockdowns, closed borders and airspaces.

Citizens compliance to governments’ social-distancing measures might face challenges due to underlying socio-economic factors.

Further, Africa faces challenges in hospital infrastructure, equipment, bedspace and the capacity to test, treat, and manage the pandemic.

From the above scenarios, we can pick lessons and draw strategies that can work to break the chain of transmissions to save lives and save the economy.

#Stay home, wash your hands with soap, practice social-distancing.