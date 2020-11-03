By Sikaile Sikaile.

Without question, the integrity of the Presidency has been corroded by the President. Its only under this President that we are witnessing the almost irredeemable dilution of the Presidency.

Medical experts will confess that a disease that mimics the body’s defense system is a very complex challenge. You must first separate the pathogen from the host cell if you are to save the life of the infected person.

This is analogous to our national misfortune in the current President. We need to amputate the the President from the Presidency if any glory is to be restored in our national standing. The President is a subject hosted by the Presidency. The Presidency is an Institution if you like that dictates and guides how the President who is a person hosted by the Presidency should conduct him/herself.

The Presidency is an interchangeable person of the Constitution and are in perfect sync. The Presidency and the President are supposed to be in perfect operational harmony. The Presidency is an of epitome of Constitutionalism and Democracy.

When we see the lawlessness and erosion of Constitutionalism, we ask the question, where is the Problem? Unfortunately for Zambia, the current occupant of the office of the President is very weak and his contagious weakness has eroded the Presidency. Instead of upholding the Presidency, the President has down graded and diluted the Presidency to lukewarmness. Its only under this President that a cadre has openly slapped a serving minister.

Its only under this President where the Powerful are protected at the expense of the weakest in society. A minister steals Social Cash Transfer without any censure from the President. A minister steals COVID19 and they dream to charge poor people who can not afford masks Its only under this President where the police are commanded and made to report to the cadres.

It is only under this President where mediocrity has overtaken meritocracy. Its only under this President where the Dollar is shooting through the sky and the ministers have the guts to insist that the Economy is doing fine based on their lavish lifestyles. Its only under this President where ZMW 2million which is enough to pay 5 average retirees is openly said to be shopping change by some ministers. Only under this President where Ubomba Mwi Bala is the standard of Political success.

The President is supposed to uphold the values and Command the respect due to the Presidency. But unfortunately, he is the very person leading the onslaught on the Institution he swore to protect. How many people have been detained for defamation of the President when they point out the failures.

The lack of moral discipline in the current President has destroyed the Presidency. All Institutions despite being led by eminently qualified technocrats have been reduced to kindergarten level of operation due to the failure of the President. What is treasonous about a traffic infraction.

What is civil about someone who enters a Police station, slaps and steals from the police in broad daylight? All Institutions have been reduced to Zombies.We need to save the Presidency from the President.

A sober and disciplined person in the office of the President would help restore sanity in the state functions. Unfortunately, this is what is lacking now. The lassez faire attitude in government is danger to the country’s strategic image. Let’s restore our Presidency by amputating the President at all cost.

Zambia deserves better than this mess.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist