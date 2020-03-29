A FOOLISH DRUNKARD CITIZENRY AND USELESS MINISTERS

We all patriotically, and out of love of country and it’s people, asked the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to temporarily shutdown bars and nightclubs. The President has done just that, but we note, with shock, that stupid drunkards have now transformed lodges into bars and nightclubs.

Worse still, many bars and nightclubs continue to operate using hide and seek methods whereby stupid drunkards sit around these places and then bartenders use the “open, serve and close the door” approach.

What kind of citizens are we? Why would it be difficult for us to buy alcohol from supermarkets and drink from our cosy homes? Why wouldn’t we, the stupid men, want to be with our families in a home setting? We have TVs in our homes and we can watch Arsenal from home in the company of our families. Why would we risk our lives and our families’ just because we appear to have a strong bond with drunken masters’ families?

In the same breathe, we strongly urge all the ministers to implement the Presidential directive. Do you really want the President to start going round to enforce the closure? Ministers from the Home Affairs and Local Government sectors, why are you failing to help the President by acting on his excellent guidance to the nation? Clearly, all ministers’ inaction is contempt of the President.

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), fully support and stand with the President in phase one measures to stop COVID-19 and we encourage him to move to phase two of a full temporary lockdown to save lives. With the kind of indiscipline, so far, shown by Zambian men who continue to patronise bars, we urge the President to impose curfews.

COVID-19 is real and it’s already virulently decimating populations in countries that have better facilities and high-tech healthcare than Zambia’s. Our country has no capacity to deal with the full-scale COVID-19 catastrophe. Let us all cooperate with our President and the Government to stop this deadly pandemic.

We are no longer living in ordinary times. This is not a season for “politics” as usual. COVID-19 can wipe out millions of people if simple preventive measures are not taken seriously. We must all be alive for “politics” after defeating the public enemy number one, COVID-19. Choose ye life first then all other things, including the kingdom of politics, will follow! Wisdom is profitable to direct.

Saviour Chishimba

PARTY PRESIDENT

UNITED PROGRESSIVE PEOPLE (UPP)

#VOTE on the staff #Pankonto! for No PAYE; No Market & TV levies; No tolls on Public Roads; Land redistribution & houses for all Zambians; and power to the people by introducing county-based administration and scrapping off useless statutory bodies.

#Kululazambia!

#OrganisingForChange!