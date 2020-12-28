UPP CALLS FOR UNITY AND ACTION AGAINST TONGAPHOBIA

As progressive nationalists and revolutionary crusaders, we, in the United Progressive People (UPP), are deeply concerned and troubled by the PF policy of profiling Tongas as a strategy to politically isolate them for short term electoral goals.

It is no longer a secret that under the PF Regime, many Tongas have either been retired in personal interests under the banner of “national interests” or transferred and demoted. Worse still, the PF Regime has been using several surrogates and other key leaders in their rank and file to attack the integrity of Tongas.

The potentially genocidal hate speech against Tongas must be stopped by all of us, Zambians under the UPP policy of “Touch One Tribe or Race Touch All”. We are one human family. We ought to know that whatever is done to one tribe today will be done to another tomorrow. Tongaphobia is real and we must be united to stop it!

Tongas, like all other tribes and races, are of equal worthy. Tongas were the first to settle in our land in the 4th century. 800 to 1000 years later they welcomed all other tribes that came to settle in present day Zambia.

During the struggle for independence, Tongas had more resources than all other tribes and they sold their cattle to fund chachacha. Let’s stop the misguided PF Regime’s agenda of dividing us. Let’s stick together as one!

#EndTongaPhobiaNOW!

#TouchOneTouchAll!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP LEADER