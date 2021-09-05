SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA MOCKS UPND MEMBERS FOR ALLOWING CORRUPT PF MEMBERS TO CONTINUE RULING THE COUNTRY DESPITE LOSING THE JUST ENDED ELECTIONS.

Dr. Saviour Chishimba just like many Zambians, is concerned that President HH seems to love and favour PF members more than UPND members who sacrificed for the party. He has allowed PF to continue running the affairs of the country when there are thousands of qualified UPND members who can do the same jobs. They have been looting and they are still looting the national resources.

As we speak, Chriss Zumani Zimba, President Lungu’s boy is now President HH’s special assistant for political affairs as he was for the former President.The excuse that the president is delaying to replace key government personal because of audit issues is exceedingly fake. All ministries confirmed yesterday that there is no audit taking place in the country apart from the world vision who are auditing primary schools over the K4,140 they gave to the schools in April. Auditing excuses was just brought about to allow PF members to continue enjoying.

UPND members have been suffering for the party for the past 23 years. In Zambia just like in many African countries, its death sentence to be in opposition. UPND members really suffered and its a pity they have continued suffering because President HH is seemingly not ready to replace PF members holding key government positions.

Upto now, President Lungu’s corrupt DCs, Ambassadors and Permanent Secretaries are still enjoying while those who sacrificed for UPND have been put ku wire. HH is the only president since independence who seem comfortable working with former oppressors while sidelining his members. The labourers (UPND) are watching as the Eaters (PF) are enjoying their sweat! We agree with Saviour Chishimba and deeply sympathise with UPND members. Dr Saviour Chishimba sir, you are right!