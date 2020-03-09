NATIONAL DEFINITION OF ELIGIBILITY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA

Let’s say:

1 January 2015, you are elected as President of Zambia. On 31 December 2015 you resign.

11 August 2016, you do a come back and get elected for the second time. On 31 December 2017, you reign.

During the above periods that you served the nation, you didn’t hold office – you were just drinking whisky with mafias and globe trotting? Therefore, the provision that states that whoever has twice held office (elected) as President does not apply to you?

In 2021, you can ran again and resign after two years so that in 2026 you can run for office since you have never served a full term?

Another perspective: In 1996, you committed murder and if the law by then was that a life sentence would apply and so you are convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2016, the Constitution is amended to remove life sentence for murder. Will the convicts who are serving life sentence under the 1996 Constitution have the right to claim liberty under the 2016 Constitution? Can the law be applied in retrospect in this case? The principle of “lex prospicit non respicit” (non-retrospective law).

You had your day under the old law, but today you want to claim rights retrospectively under the new law? After all, the rights you are claiming are only applicable to a person who is serving as Vice President under the current law! We ought to be more serious than this as citizens. What have we done to our Republic? Are the consciences of state managers completely dead? Can’t we put national interests first?

Wonders will never end. #Ubupuba!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

