By William Wapi.

“SURROUNDED BY THE WRONG PEOPLE”

I have seen a number of PF sympathisers diagnose the President’s embarrassing loss of votes with this reason as if to say if only the President was surrounded by the right people, especially advisors, he would be leading in this election. This, of course, is true but the wrong statement to make

Saying the President is surrounded by the wrong people takes away any blame from him and puts it on others. So what you’re saying is he isn’t the problem, the problem is the people around him which reastically isn’t the case at all. The President is a leader therefore he is just as much to blame as the people around him. What you’re supposed to say is

The President SURROUNDS HIMSELF with the wrong people. When we were children, parents told us “…not to KEEP Bad Company” and when we went against that advise and got into trouble, who did our parents blame? Our Bad Friends? No, they blamed us and punished us for it. The responsibility of who we let influence our decisions falls on no one but us

And a good leader knows this so well that he is strict when it comes to choosing his team. A good leader doesn’t tolerate incompetence and complacency from his team and doesn’t reward indiscipline and bad behaviour with tolerance or a Job Transfer, for goodness sakes! If one in your team is corrupt, you protect them? No, sir. If your team, as a leader, is bad then YOU ARE BAD yourself! Life will always teach you this about company…YOU ATTRACT WHAT YOU ARE.

Happy Sunday 🙏🙏🙏