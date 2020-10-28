Scared Kampyongo Sent Police to Search UPND Offices for NRC Evidence Which Will Land Him in Jail Next Year, but ‘Aloba Ilyauma’ – Simataa

—————————————————————

CIC Reporter | 28 October 2020 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

UPND firebrand Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor Mainda Simataa says the raid on the UPND secretariate yesterday was a desperate but fruitless attempt by Home Affairs Minister Kampyongo to steal and destroy evidence of the fake NRC scam going on under his office, of which UPND media member Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa exposed on MUVI TV a week ago.

“Kampyongo is having sleepless nights, he has realized that this NRC issue is dynamite which will blow up in his face when UPND forms power because when the criminal syndicate of issuing multiple NRC’s is investigated, and his cadres arrested, all their fingers are going to be pointing back at him. So it is crucial for him to locate and destroy that evidence now, but sadly for him, ‘aloba ilyauma'” Simataa said.

Simataa adds that the police’s body language yesterday showed tired men in uniform who are simply following political orders from the PF top command -“you could see it in the police’s eyes that they didn’t want a fight, they didn’t even want to be at the secretariate, and you could see that they are UPND sympathizers at heart, but can’t openly show it. You could see they’re suffering like all of us but can’t do anything because it’s their job to do PF dirty work which is unfortunately spoiling their reputation in the public eye.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Bwalya remains under arrest at Kabwata police station in Lusaka as efforts are being made to secure his release on bond. He’s been charged with producing the same fake NRC’S which are giving Kampyongo headaches and fear of tomorrow.