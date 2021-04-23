By Patricia Male

The UPND has unearthed a political scheme in which the ruling patriotic front is targeting to buy off some UPND aspiring candidates who performed well in the just ended party primary elections.

UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has also alleged that the pf has approached most sitting party members of parliament and have offered them K2 million each and a Toyota Hilux once they defect to the ruling party.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mweetwa says the party is in receipt of solid information of plans by the PF to buy UPND aspiring candidates who performed well in the primary elections to stage defections if they are not adopted.

He has since pleaded with all serving party MPs being targeted and aspiring candidates not to buy into these schemes by the PF and instead stand with the Zambian people.

Mr. Mweetwa has further called on institutions such as Transparency International Zambia to take interest in the corruption taking place in the political circle.

Patriotic Front officials who were contacted to comment on the matter were not available by broadcast time.

