Pupils at some schools in Lusaka have been turned away from school for reporting without face masks. The pupils have told Diamond News that they have not been provided with the masks, in sharp contrast to government’s position that schools were ready to reopen.

A check by Diamond News found some pupils Tiyende Pamodzi School being turned away from class while others stood outside the classrooms hoping for a chance to get in.

And government has failed to distribute face masks to Kabwata Primary and Libala Secondary schools, authorities at the two schools have confirmed.

Kabwata Primary School Deputy Head Teacher Kunkuta Banda says the school has sent pupils without face masks back home as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Scores of Kabwata Primary School pupils have since left the school after being turned away.

Meanwhile, lessons for exam classes have since begun in Chipata, Eastern Province. A check by Diamond News in Chipata has revealed that pupils are going to school, but while others were protected by masks others had no protection.

Chipata Day Secondary School Head Teacher, Simeon Lungu, says it is disappointing to see that some pupils are turning up without masks, adding that the school is providing masks for those without, although government has not yet supplied the school with masks as promised.

In Luapula Province, pupils at Mansa Secondary School have accused the school’s management of misleading them that the school had procured face masks and put in place other modalities to ensure that all measures to curb Covid-19 are followed, when in fact not.

The pupils who have been sent away for not wearing face masks have urged government not to allow lessons to proceed as there is no equity in the distribution of masks to all schools.

President Egdar Lungu ordered the reopening of schools for examination classes only at primary and secondary level subject to observing Covid-19 preventive measures.

