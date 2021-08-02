By Leah Ngoma

Government has announced the reopening of schools for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 in boarding schools and grades 9, 11 and 12 for day schools.

Government has also announced that grade 7 classes at primary schools will open on Thursday 5th august 2021.

Addressing a joint briefing with the Ministry of General Education and Disaster Mitigation and Management unit-DMMU- this morning, Ministry of information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says the situation will closely be monitored and will be reviewed.

Mr. Malupenga says the decision to reopen schools will enable exam classes to adequately prepare for their exams adding that there is urgent need to catch up for the time lost during the 7 months which the schools were closed last year.

He says reopening of the remaining classes will be based on the inspection by the Ministry of General Education.

At the same briefing, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa says all schools will be fumigated in readiness for reopening and all boarding schools will be supported with food supplies, face masks and hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Malama has urged parents to ensure children wear properly made cloth masks as they go to school as opposed to medical masks which require changing after some hours.

