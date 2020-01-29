By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

GUY Scott has no grudge against President Edgar Lungu, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

The former justice permanent secretary says it is sad to see the PF being hijacked by people who attacked late president Michael Sata and Dr Scott, who co-founded the party.

Akafumba, who together with NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili visited Dr Scott at his residence last week, said it was heartbreaking to see how the former Republican vice-president had been abandoned by a party that he helped form and fought to win the 2011 general elections.

“It is heartbreaking to see that this man who was the right hand man to Sata and later become vice-president and even acted as head of state for this country for 90 days being neglected by his own creation. It’s inhuman and should not be tolerated. Even without politics you cannot leave someone in the trenches. That is not comradeship,” he said.

“We touched base on the history of the PF, the campaigns prior to 2011 up to the time president Sata died. But what struck us the most is that he has no grudge against PF leaders. He has no grudge against President Edgar Lungu, he is quite a happy man that he played a role to bring PF into power and on that point he is very happy. He is also happy that being a muzungu (white man) he was vice-president and also acted as president of this country.”

Akafumba indicated that it would be good for President Lungu to visit Dr Scott, who was also his boss when he was first appointed minister in the Office of the Vice-President in 2011.

“When you are sick you need friends and the friends to Dr Scott are in PF, excluding ‘gate-crashers’ (in reference to information minister Dora Siliya, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo and PF media director Sunday Chanda). But for Edgar he must visit him. Look, when he [President Lungu] was first appointed minister, it was in Dr Scott’s office. So he must visit his boss and elder brother,” he said. “But what is happening is that President Lungu does not care about Dr Scott and his contributions to the PF and the country. There is no one today who can write the history of the PF without mentioning Dr Scott. People differ in politics but to hold a grudge of what Dr Scott did or did not do after the death of Mr Sata is not good, for me. A great statesman is seen by the way he extends his hand to those who have divergent views to his. Dr Scott was a loved man during his days as vice-president. He did traverse the width and length of this country selling the PF and this is what the people despised him and Sata for but are now in PF are enjoying. To me this is what is meant by African revolutions swallowing their founders.”

Akafumba added that ordinarily Dr Scott’s medical bills were supposed to be taken care of by the government.

He said a civilised party or nation is judged by the way it looks after its weakest members of society.

“Those who take care of orphans, the sick and the vulnerable or disadvantaged are blessed by God. Please President Lungu, do unto others as you would like to be done unto you. What makes the NDC and Chishimba Kambwili sad is to see what President Lungu is doing to Dr Scott. It’s uncalled for. I wouldn’t like to see what is happening to Dr Scott happen to President Lungu when he leaves power next year,” Akafumba said.

He said Dr Scott was saddened by what had happened to the PF after Sata’s death.

While in the MMD, Siliya and Lusambo frequently disparaged the PF when it was in opposition, and both often declared that the party would never form government not would its leader Data become president.

Both Siliya and Lusambo only joined the PF after Sata’s death in 2014, and now serve as information and Lusaka Province ministers respectively.

“He is sad that people who attacked him and Sata like Siliya, Lusambo and others in MMD are now more PF than he is,” said Akafumba. “When they (Siliya and Lusambo) found the windows and doors of the PF closed, they used the air vents. They are chasing people from PF. The PF is lost. But we informed him that we should soldier on for a few months because God does not sleep, He is with him and in a few months’ time whether they (PF) like it or not, salvation is coming.”