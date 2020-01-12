By Patson Chilemba (Daily Revelations)

Charlotte Scott has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to work without fear over President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila’s, alleged fencing of gazetted Forest Number 70 in Sinda, Eastern Province.

Commenting on the confirmation by ACC to Daily Revelation that the Commission was in receipt and studying the matter where ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda filed a complaint with their offices in Chipata over the alleged shielding of Tasila by Lands and Environmental Protection minister Jean Kapata and her permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba, for allegedly fencing Forest Number 70, Charlotte – in brief remarks – encouraged the ACC to work without fear or favour over the matters they were handling.

“It seems premature to comment other than to encourage ACC to work without fear or favour,” stated Charlotte.

The Commission’s acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza confirmed receipt of the complaint against Tasila.

In a letter obtained by Daily Revelation, dated December 17, 2019 addressed to ACC director general, and filed with the Commission’s offices in Chipata, Col Panji stated that efforts to get Kapata and Yumba to act on the matter had proved futile, despite meeting and formally complaining to them.

“Early this year we noticed that (the approximately 3790 hectares) Forest P70 also known as Chimutengo Forest in Sinda District is being fenced off. What was of interest to us was that the fencing had included a private farm allegedly owned by Miss Tasila Lungu, and gates had been erected at the entrances of both the private land and the main gate of the forest,” the letter read in part. “We made inquiries with the forest department in Chipata under whose jurisdiction the said forest falls, we wanted to know if permission was given and who had fenced off both properties.”

The ACC further stated that investigations were ongoing over the bidding for the Beit Stadium where Housing and Infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale found himself as the only bidder when he served as Local Government minister, including against the Ministry of Local Government over the tendering process for road works in Eastern Province, where companies belonging to Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile, Buildtrust Construction, and Andrich Freight Limited where ruling PF Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Zindula Lubusha is director, among others were shortlisted for the works, without allegedly following proper public tender procedure.