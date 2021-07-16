SCRUTINIZE ALL LEADERS ASPIRING FOR PUBLIC OFFICE – PRESIDENT LUNGU

… says it is shocking that people that plundered national assets are now offering themselves for leadership and promising change.

Kalulushi … Thursday, July 15, 2021

President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to scrutinise all leaders that are aspiring for public office.

Speaking when he met the clergy in Kalulushi, President Lungu said Zambians deserve development oriented leadership.

President Lungu said it is shocking that even people that plundered national assets are now aspiring for the highest office in the land in the pretext of effecting change.

“Scrutinise all leaders and make sure you elect right people. People that privatised companies left by Dr. Kenneth Kaunda have now come back wanting to rule and promising change. Choose leaders that will be free to dialogue with you,” President Lungu said.

And President Lungu called on the church to continue promoting peace and unity.

“Peace is within us as Zambians , let us follow the teachings of Christ, love one another. God hears our prayers and has given us peace and prosperity and we need to look at where we have been and where we are 10 years under PF we have a story to tell as Zambians, ” President Lungu said.

“We have a Ministry of Religious Affairs with a full cabinet portfolio and don’t underrate yourself, as a church you are very powerful in the country. I urge you to remind us the love of christ and I will not relent to ask the church for counsel and I will continue believing in God,” He said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu implored the church to preach the word of God to all politicians that will be visiting their churches as the campaigns intensify.

“Those who will be coming to visit your churches to campaign to convince you to vote for them, convince them to commit themselves to Christ so that when they go to parliament they will be talking about God,” President Lungu said.