TO ALL LUSAKA CENTRAL SDA CHURCH MEMBERS

“Kindly note that there will be no worship services at the Lusaka Central Church tomorrow Sabbath 25 April, 2020.

Digital worship services will continue on Hope Channel and our Facebook and YouTube platforms until further notice.

Members are encouraged to continue taking all reasonable measures to avoid contracting COVID19.

Happy Sabbath

TO ALL LIBALA SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH MEMBERS

Kindly note that there will be no worship services at the Libala Seventh-day Adventist Church tomorrow Sabbath 25 April, 2020

Digital worship service will continue on our Facebook platform until further notice.

Members are encouraged to continue taking all reasonable measures to avoid contracting COVID19.

God bless.