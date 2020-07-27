SDA Church Suspends Famous Pastor, Joshua Maponga

The Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) has suspended its famous pastor, Pastor Joshua Maponga.

Maponga, together with law professor, Prof. P.L.O Lumumba and former African Union Ambassador to the USA, Arikana Chihombori-Quaoh, have emerged as leading pan-african voices on social media.

Maponga also advocates the decolonisation of Christianity as it depicts a white Jesus and a white culture when Jesus was none of the caricature colonial christian theology portrays Him.

In a letter signed by Southern Africa Evangelism, Personal Ministries and Nurture and Retention Director, Michael Rugube Ngwaru, has said the Church was concerned about the content of the gospel Pastor Maponga preached and in the manner he communicated it.

Maponga has since been banned from attending, speaking, preaching and officiating at any function of the Church in Southern and Indian-Ocean regions.

Credit: Emmanuel Mwamba