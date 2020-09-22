By Simate Simate , Barotseland Activist

SDA Mongu must unreservedly apologize to the people of Barotseland and indeed the family of Nayoto Lyamba for walking out from the grave yard and refusing to offer prayer service to their Church member Nayoto Lyamba.

Firstly, let me give you brief account of what transpired:

We went to the mortuary exactly at 13:30hrs to send off our comrade in the struggle.

Prior to that, the family of Nayoto Lyamba were informed that details of the burial and all protocols will be done by Barotseland freedom fighters (BNFA, Linyungandambo,and Barotseland Imilemas) and the Church will do their spiritual part. The family knowing too well that Lyamba was a public and fearless freedom fighter they all agreed to our request. The Church too were informed.

We reached at the Mortuary and the body was prepared for burial. A slight confusion happened when Barotseland freedom fighters wanted to take the body in their vehicle; The Church came and ordered that the body should be carried by the Church only. We refused saying Barotseland freedom fighters will carry the body from Mortuary to Church and to the grave site ,thereafter , the Church will take charge of the service. The Church insisted that they wanted to carry the body, but Barotseland Independence leaders refused. We said it was our usual style that whenever Barotseland Freedom fighter dies , we send them off in a protocol revolution details. The Church never accepted ,but at last they accepted. Finally , we carried the body from the mortuary to SDA Church as per our usual style. When we reached at the Church, the Pastor and Church members changed goal post that the service will be done at the grave yard. We immediately turned and took the remains of our beloved one at the grave site The SDA Church came also and they were all present at the grave site. We thought they were there to offer prayers.

When we reached the grave site, BIs, a security wing matched with the coffin and brought it near the grave in full view of SDA members and all the people. The body was surrendered to the Church to do their part. The family members called the Church to come and commit the body and soul of Nayoto Lyamba to our Heavenly father with prayers and word of God. No sooner had the family members called SDA Church Pastor to start service than he walked out from the grave site going home. When Dorcas’s mother saw their Pastor waking out , they also walked out. When the choir that remained singing and calling the comforting mourners saw their Pastor , and Dorcas Mother walking out ,they too walked out . Dorcas’s mothers didnt just walk out in plain clothes,but in their blessed Uniforms. We remained astonished as if it we were watching Nigerian Movie.

SDA Church were wrong. They acted dishonestly and immaturely. Church haikoni kuñala ku zamaisa linzwi la Mulena. The Church fights battles both spiritually and physically with minimal discouragement. They were supposed to be the last people if that could be possible to act in such a manner.

As far as I am concerned , no one insulted or stopped SDA Church to pray and preach the word of God during the burial. We were very much ready to listen to the word of God since some of us went to Church long time.

My conscience tells me that SDA Church Katongo in Mongu made a pact with Zambian Authorities to suppress us and stop us to do our noble task. It was shameful to see the Church leaving the body of their deceased brother in such a disgraceful manner.

We have done it before in many Churches when our comrades in the struggle die. Recently , we had a very beautiful send off to our comrade Likando Pelekelo who died in Kabwe Maximum Prison. It was the same SDA Church despite that was Senanga SDA. Now why did SDA Mongu behave in such a way. Is it that because we are Freedom fighters, we are full of sin or what? Yes ,we are aware that many people who are involved in the struggle are either demoted on their Church leadership or baptised five times if they continue publicly continue fight for Barotseland struggle.

I am SDA though I don’t go to Church. I observe Sabbath day and Church doctrine. But I can’t defend wrong things. What SDA Mongu did was against even the Holy Spirit. There was nothing wrong for Barotseland Freedom fighters did to the Church for them to walk out from the grave yard like that and refuse to offer prayers to God and give word of God. The only time I saw people walking out like that is only in Zambian Parliament during Bill 10 debate.

The Pastor and the Church were sponsored by Government , because Government knew we could use the same to speak out and send information to many people. There was nothing big for them to walk out in such a way.

SDA must apologize to late Nayoto Lyamba , family and the people of Barotseland.