SDA sends Headmistress to jail over fees

A HEADMISTRESS of a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) School in Ndola who is also a Dorcas Mother has been asked to remove her blue dress and white headsock and instead wear an orange prison dress by the Ndola Magistrates Court.

Agness Lukwesa, 38 a Headmistress of Katumbi Adventist School who was lovingly called ‘mum’ by teachers seeking promotions has been sent to jail for 3 years simple imprisonment for the offence of theft of over K100,000 by servant.

During trial, school auditors testified that ‘Mum’ Lukwesa from 2017 to 2018 opted not to take collected school fees to the pork-eating bank tellers and instead kept the money at her home so that she could count it properly after Sabbath.

Auditors also discovered that after realising that the audit trail was hot on her, she attempted to cook the accounts books to hide the missing money but the auditors refused to partake of her fraudulent dish.

Meanwhile, despite Lukwesa pleading with Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa that she was a widow, the court said she should sing her hymns and quartet from behind bars to deter other school managers from thinking they were small gods and doing things as they pleased.

As a reader, what is your view, should the church have taken her to court or re-enrolled her in Baptism class to learn afresh?

