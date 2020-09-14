PF Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo writes:

We have always argued that Hakainde Hichilema is not what he postulates to be. We have always argued that the squeaky clean image that he tries so hard to portray is nothing but a facade aimed at masking the real character behind Hakainde Hichilema.

The Lukashya bombshell is only a glimpse of the man that some of us have known for many years as a lier, a manipulator and a common crook.

By using such a tasteless word deep in Bemba land, Hakainde was not only insulting whichever person he had in mind but the entire Bemba speaking kingdom together with the institution of the Mwine Lubemba, the custodian of the Bemba heritage including its rich language.

Most importantly, the Holy Bible in Luke 6:45 warns us that for it is out of the abundance of the heart that the mouth speaks.

By openly and without any inhibition deciding to go foul in broad day light like he did in Lukashya, Hakainde has revealed so much about about his true colours.

We believe that the Hakainde that the UPND have tried to build over the last 15 years is very different from the true Hakainde, the one we know very well, the Hakainde who looted state coffers during privatization.

Again, the Bible tells us in Luke 8:17 that there is “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.” Lukashya has therefore revealed the true Hakainde.

Zambians should now realize that the man who has tried so many times to be President of this God fearing nation is not fit to hold the highest office in the land.

Everything about this man is a lie. This goes to explain why doubts still linger about the man’s true identity for we know he was not born Hakainde Hichilema but as Samuel Chintombwa. A man who hides his name means he has a lot of things he has failed to reconcile with himself and his past and that man cannot make a good leader.

A wise man guards his tongue and the Bible again warns us to “Be careful what you say and protect your life. A careless talker destroys himself.”

Hakainde has a lot to learn from the grace and decorum both in speech and deeds with which His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu carries himself. President Lungu’s humble disposition can never betray him to use vulgar language even under extreme provocation.

By way of this statement, we appeal to the Seventh Day Church, an institution of high repute with high moral standards to publicly censure Hakainde since he claims to be an Elder in that Church. We believe that failure to publicly rebuke and discpline Hakainde will signal a unequivocal endorsement of Hakainde bad language by the SDA in particular and the wider Church in general along with its leadership.