ABOUT PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2021: A LAYMAN’S PERSPECTIVE
By Sean Tembo – PeP President
1. I must start by making it very clear that l am not a lawyer by profession and neither am l a law student nor do l aspire to be a lawyer one day. No. To the contrary, l am a proud Chartered Accountant. However, l am not shy to publicly state that l understand the law; both it’s theories and application. I have been undertaking an informal study of the law for more than two decades now. In the recent past, l have represented myself in court five times; three times in the Magistrates Court, once in the High Court and once in the Constitutional Court, and l have won my cases in every single instance. Therefore, despite not being a lawyer, l believe that l am qualified to comment on the issue of the eligibility or otherwise of President Lungu to recontest the presidency in the 2021 general elections.
2. As an ice breaker, let me start by declaring interest that l am not a big fan of President Lungu.
3. However, despite my dislike for President Lungu , it will not affect my assessment of whether, based on existing provisions of the Republican Constitution and based on the judgement of the Constitutional Court in the Pule etal case, Mr Lungu is eligible for re-election as President of the Republic of Zambia in the upcoming general election next year.
4. I believe that article 106 of the Constitution, in its totality, is very instructive on this issue of eligibility. The intention of the legislature in 106(6) is unmistakable in that it wanted a person who has served a partial term of less than 3 years to be eligible to serve two additional terms of 5 years each, and a person who has served a partial term of 3 years or more to be eligible to serve only one additional full term of 5 years. The argument that article 106(5)(a) applies only to someone who ascends to the presidency after being Vice President does not hold water because article 106(5)(b) provides for someone who ascends to the presidency without having been a Vice President. Therefore, based on the 2016 amended Constitution, President Lungu is eligible to stand as Republican President in 2021.
5. However, my view is that the judgement of the Constitutional Court in the Dan Pule matter did not use the right wording in that it was talking about whether the President held two full terms. However the focus and prequalification imposed by the Constitution in article 106(3) is “twice holding office” and not “serving two full terms” and the Constitution itself in article 106(5) is clear that a person can “twice hold office” without necessarily serving “two full terms”. Therefore, the determination by the Constitutional Court that a person who was sworn in on 25th January 2015 and served until 24th September 2016 cannot be considered to have served “two full terms” is unnecessary. To use the language of the Constitutional Court itself, that determination is otiose. What the Constitutional Court should have said is that a person who served as President from 25th January 2015 to 24th September 2016 cannot be considered to have “held office” as per definition of “holding office” outlined in article 106(6).
6. Other than this lacuna of using the term “two full terms” instead of the term “twice held office” in their judgement, l agree with the judgement of the Constitutional Court insofar as it is based on the 2016 amended constitution. Therefore, it is my considered view that Mr Lungu is eligible to stand again as Republican President in the 2021 general election. The intention of the legislature in article 106 of the Republican Constitution is unmistakable.
SET 09.03.2020
PF may end up without a candidate in 2021! Good Leaders are Leaders who read and have a teachable spirit! Leaders who choose to be stiff-necked plunge the nation in unnecessary turmoil!
Chiluba was more honest and candid in his third term bid than what we see with ECL! At least Chiluba was going to engage Zambians through a Referendum. Chiluba can be excused but also praised that despite him not being a Lawyer, he was very honest about what the Constitution provided for at the time! The other good thing about Chiluba was he had the wisdom and foresight to back down on his schemes and put the country first! We have also not forgotten how the PF founder was the rabble-rouser and demagogue during the Third-term campaign and much to his disappointment, another bombshell was dropped on him when an unlikely successor was named. That was the beginning of what we have come to know as unpatriotic Front party. It has been unpatriotic from its inception! Fast forwarding to 2019-2020, the nation has again been bogged down in another but more pernicious Third-term debate where lives are even lost in schemes to want to hold on to power. What
is unfortunate today is we have someone who claims to be a Lawyer trying to bend the Law to suit his Lawlessness! He is energized by the poor reading culture of Zambians who can’t take time to read for themselves what the Constitution is saying and what the Constitutional Court Judgement was on ECL’S eligibility to stand in 2021. The following must be clearly understood:
1. The Concourt NEVER made a ruling on ECL’S eligibility. Go to the court Registry and get a copy of the judgement and read for yourself!
2. Read the changes in the wording of the Constitution following the 2016 Amendments. Zambians decided that it was expensive to hold bye-elections each time a sitting president dies or resigns. We came up with the concept of running mate to be sworn in should the incumbent cease to function in the office of president. In the previous Constitution, one could ONLY be ELECTED to office of president. Hence the language in the old Constitution was one who is ELECTED TWICE, was not eligible to stand again. In the new Constitution of 2016, the language changed to HOLDING of OFFICE TWICE given now that you have two ways to ascend to President office, i.e. through an election or being sworn in as running mate to take over!
Now, president Lungu has been elected twice and has held office twice. Under the previous and present Constitutions, he is not eligible to be elected for the third time or to hold office for the third time! Period! The danger with that is he’ll be in breach of the Constitution by staying in office beyond 10 years which is the maximum number of years you can serve continuously as president! If ECL wanted to serve two 5 year terms, he should not have stood in 2015 during the bye-election. He should have opted to stand in 2016, then he would be eligible to get elected for the second and final term in 2021. Unfortunately, he has been elected twice already and deemed to have HELD OFFICE TWICE or SWORN IN TWICE!
The amended Constitution did not leave things hanging for the running mate situation. This is where term limits are clearly defined for a running mate. Remember that when ECL stood for bye- elections in 2015, he was not a running mate but a Presidential candidate!
The new Constitution has provided enough guidelines how to interpret the Running mate situation. It puts a cutt-off of three years. If at a time a running mate is sworn in, there is three or more years to serve as president before the end of the term of office he or she is taking over, they will be deemed to have served a full term and therefore held office. Remember that a full term is 5 years and half a term is 2.5 years, and 3 years limit is generous provision for a running mate who takes over. If the running mate does not want a term of 3 years to count, they can opt out and stand during the next general election. On the other hand, if a running mate who is taking over the function of president has less than 3 years to go, that term does not count because it is less than 3 years minimum prescribed by the Constitution! The reason the 3 years minimum is reserved for running mate and not for Presidential candidate is to avoid abuse. Imagine a sitting president ruling for 2 years and 11 months and decides to resign because they want to be eligible for future elections? That is a recipe for anarchy!
Thus, we can see where the confusion is coming from in the PF camp. They are confusing provisions for a running mate with those of a presidential candidate. In 2015, ECL was not taking over as running mate and the elections then had no provisions for running mate. The running mate issue came into effect when he signed the new Constitution into Law with his eyes closed! I remember how General Miyanda warned ECL not to sign the Constitution with his eyes closed. Here we are now. The Constitution has caught up with ECL.
Our Constitution does not allow anyone to be president continuously for more than 10 years! We said NO to Wamuyayas!