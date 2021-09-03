SEAN TEMBO GOES PERSONAL ON THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT AND HIS 2.8 MILLION VOTERS AS HE DESCRIBE THEM TO HAVE COW MENTALITY!!

HH HAS COW MENTALITY????

Here is what Sean E. TemboSean E. Tembo has posted on his Facebook page

It is ironic that people who spent 23 years criticizing five Presidents; Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Rupiah, Sata and Lungu today do not want their Government to be criticized when they do something wrong.

All of a sudden they think they can intimidate people into submission.

They fail to respond with sound arguments. All that they have to offer is insults and innuendo.

This cow mentality should end in 2026