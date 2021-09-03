SEAN TEMBO GOES PERSONAL ON THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT AND HIS 2.8 MILLION VOTERS AS HE DESCRIBE THEM TO HAVE COW MENTALITY!!
HH HAS COW MENTALITY????
Here is what Sean E. TemboSean E. Tembo has posted on his Facebook page
It is ironic that people who spent 23 years criticizing five Presidents; Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Rupiah, Sata and Lungu today do not want their Government to be criticized when they do something wrong.
All of a sudden they think they can intimidate people into submission.
They fail to respond with sound arguments. All that they have to offer is insults and innuendo.
This cow mentality should end in 2026
Sean you a sick man…Admit that you need help.The sooner you get help the better.That head is not well.You are slowly turning into a Lunatic and a crazy…when you are mad you start thinking that normal people are the ones mad…
This lousy little bugger has gone too far. When we get personal on you don’t be sueing us
EXCUSE THIS LUNATIC……!!!! CHIPUBA ICI.
JUST LOOK AT HOW HE LOOKS ON THE FACE. THIS GUY ISNT ANY DIFFERENT FROM ICI CHI RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA.
SOON THEY WILL BECOME POLITICALLY IRRELEVANT TO OUR POLITICAL SPHERE LIKE THEIR STEP FATHERS KAMBWILI AND GBM.
ITS A PITY THAT THEY DON’T HAVE WISDOM TO SEE AND LEARN FROM WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THEIR FATHERS . SHAME
THEY WILL DIE POLITICALLY BECAUSE OF LACK OF WISDOM.
YOU EMPTY AND BRAINLESS TINS……..!!!!!!!!
YOURS FAITHFULLY
DISGRUNTLED MINER
P. J. K
He feels left behind by the UPND Alliance train he was part of not long ago … These are serious regrets … Kikikiki
Ukuteka Amatako Panshi is very important.
When you plant Maize, you don’t expect a Harvest in 2 Days!
Wise opposition has timing. Why not assess the performance of the Alliance at 100 Days, One Year, Two Years, etc?
Stop this Bitterness before you are extradited to Botswana where you happen to be a fugitive from justice for the Millions of Pula you stole by False Pretenses!