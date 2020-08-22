SEAN Tembo has expressed shock and is horrified by the government’s purchase of second hand equipment and vehicles for the Zambia Police Service, which were recently launched.

In a statement, Tembo, leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress party, said he understood and is agreeable with the fact that the Zambia Police Service was in need of necessary equipment and vehicles to enable it to better discharge its duties, but was strongly opposed to the decision to buy second hand equipment in this time and age.

“It is worth noting that the remaining useful economic life of these vehicles and equipment is unknown, given their old age, and therefore does not represent good value for taxpayers’ money,” Tembo said.

He said his party was hopeful that the PF government would have learnt lessons not to buy second hand equipment after procuring 42 grandmotherly-looking fire trucks at an exorbitant price of US $42 million, much to the uproar of the citizens.

However, Tembo lamented that it appeared the PF’s impunity and arrogance knows no limits.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we call upon the citizens of this Republic to actively participate in holding their government accountable and stop it from its continued abuse of public money by purchasing second hand equipment at exorbitant prices, which equipment is often unable to perform its basic functions, as the case is with the second hand fire trucks,” he said.

Tembo said without the active participation of the citizens in holding the PF and its government accountable, “there shall be no end to this gluttony and wastefulness.”