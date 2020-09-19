Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president Sean Tembo has insisted that President Edgar Lungu should consider a commission of enquiry to establish what happened during the privatisation of national assets as petitioned by Zambians.

Mr Tembo has argued that if establishing a commission of inquiry is what will please Zambians, then President Lungu should not hesitate to do so to clear the people’s minds following allegations of impropriety on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

He said establishing a commission of enquiry will not target an individual but all those participated in the process that left the country’s economy on its knees.

Mr Tembo said politicians should not lie to Zambians by insinuating that establishing a commission of enquiry is a political witch-hunt.