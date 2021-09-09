SEAN TEMBO INSISTS THAT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS A FAILURE

There is nothing wrong with a Minister being driven in a Landcruiser VX vehicle

Ministers should focus on delivering on their mandate and not engaging in populist stunts such as driving worn out Mitsubishi Pajeros

The UPND Govt should set its priorities right. People want jobs, they want free education, they want the cost of living to come down. Those are the issues that they should focus on.

President Hichilema has so far failed to give confidence to the nation that he can get things done. His insistence on an IMF loan proves that he has more confidence in foreigners than he has in Zambians.

The nation deserves a patriotic President in 2026. The nation deserves SET